VIP AUDIO 2/2 – WKH – The News: Rumble without Vince or Patterson, Raw rating, Cena-WM update, Wednesday NXT vs. AEW preview, Dark highlights with Castor dig at Jericho’s Lionsault, Impact highlights with Tony Khan, Drew, Belair, Snoop, more (24 min)

February 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the Royal Rumble without Vince McMahon or Pat Patterson, Raw rating, John Cena-WrestleMania status update, Wednesday NXT vs. AEW preview, AEW Dark highlights with Max Caster taking a dig at Chris Jericho’s Lionsault, Impact highlights with Tony Khan, plus items on Drew McIntyre, Jon Moxley, Bianca Belair, Snoop Dogg, Edge, and more.

