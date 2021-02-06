VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #641 (February 18, 2001): Can McMahon succeed in ventures outside of WWE? Readers react to controversial Goldberg Torch Talk, Annual Most Influential Rankings, Mitchell on WCW suitors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #641 cover-dated February 18, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story asking the question: Can Vince McMahon succeed in venture other than WWF?… Letters to the Torch features reader reaction to the contoversial Goldberg “Torch Talk”… 2000’s Annual Most Influential List ranking and detailing the most powerful people in the industry… WWF Newswire with an update on Shawn Michaels pulling out of WrestleMania… WCW Newswire including the latest on the fate of WCW and Eric Bischoff’s investment group… Bruce Mitchell’s feature story advising the new WCW buyers to “Run! Run for your life!” – explaning why they should be leery of investing in the company… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, reports Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #641

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE