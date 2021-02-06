VIP AUDIO 2/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Mox on Strong, Kenta on AEW, New Beginning in Nagoya, and New Beginning in Hiroshima preview (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, cats and dogs are working together as AEW and NJPW bring Kenta and Moxley together. Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil cover NJPW’s The New Beginning in Nagoya with Shingo vs. Tanahashi and preview New Beginning in Hiroshima and the interactions of Ibushi, Hiromu, and SHO. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

