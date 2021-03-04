News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Shaq & Jade vs. Cody & Velvet, Sting-Starks, Paul Wight’s big tease, Bucks strong promo, Revolution hype, no Omega or Mox (36 min)

March 4, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including final Revolution hype sans Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley promos, Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet, Sting-Ricky Starks exchange, Paul Wight’s Dynamite debut and tease of a big signing announcement, the Young Bucks strong promo, and more.

