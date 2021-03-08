VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Interview with cast and crew of George A. Romero’s Iron City Asskickers pilot, behind-the-scenes discussion of filming with Romero, Fann’s stories from Pittsburgh indie wrestling scene in late ’90s, more (47 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican and co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann are joined by the cast and crew of iconic horror film director George A. Romero’s Iron City Asskickers reality wrestling TV show pilot based on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene in the late ’90s. The pilot was thought to have been lost, but it has been found and is now being released on DVD and VHS. Radican and Fann are joined by Romero’s assistant and veteran of the Pittsburgh indie scene, J.B. Destiny, who also wrote, starred, and acted, executive producers Mark Riccie and Christian Stavrakis, and longtime independent wrestler Boomer Payne, who was involved heavily in the pilot behind the scenes. Radican and Fann discuss the pilot episode with the cast and crew from a variety of different angles, which branches into a larger conversation about the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene in general, as Fann was a part of the scene in the late ’90s.

Iron City Asskickers is available for pre-order now. It releases on April 3.

