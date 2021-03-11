SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Rey Fenix beating one half of the tag team champions as part of the tag team that will challenge for the titles next is a standard, tested, and true booking trope in pro wrestling. Fenix and Matt Jackson had an action-packed match in terms of moves and spots, but there was a sense of a lack of energy around that action. Maybe just an off night? We all have them.

-Nothing phases Jon Moxley. What barbed wire? What exploding mines in the ring ropes? What silly nonsense bomb finish? Moxley has developed credibility with fans that’s rooted in his cool factor. He cashed some of those chips in to explain the debacle at Revolution and it worked as best as could be expected. Only a handful of talents pull his promo off successfully.

-Give me more of Penta talking on a microphone. The guy exudes loads of charisma and even though he doesn’t speak perfect English, he conveys a lot while speaking and emoting with his body language. Speaking Spanish is part of who Penta is and doubling down on that will let the real star there shine bright.

-The minute-by-minute ratings for Dynamite must tell Tony Khan that Sting drives numbers. What other reason would there be to keep trotting him out there for meaningless interview segments. Take a break, Sting. You need it. We need it, too.

-Ethan Page needs a redo on his debut. Who’s with me? His first Dynamite appearance was memorable, but for all the wrong reasons. Thanks, TNT.

-Kenny Omega and Don Callis took their turn in addressing the explosion debacle and did an effective job. Callis flipped the psychology of the happenings on Sunday to put sympathy on Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. In doing so, Kenny Omega looked like the arrogant jerk he’s playing. It wasn’t perfect, but it clicked well enough given the circumstances. Plus, Kingston standing face to face with Omega was a fun moment that Kingston looked ready for. Callis is Callis, but his mic work laid the foundation for that to be successful.

-I understand the TNA comparisons. What else can AEW do with Christian Cage, though? When you hype him the way they did, starting him out anywhere lower than the world championship is an avenue to quickly look foolish. Cage looked legitimate and credible within his action with Kenny Omega. That’s the match they have to go to and as long as Omega notches another win on his belt after it, no harm no foul.

-A messy outing for the AEW women’s division this week. Instead of putting the champion or hot feud of the division front and center for the match, the six women relied on the low card comedy to get them through. It didn’t work. I’m thrilled to see Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in the main event next week, but those top acts need to flex their muscles in these types of matches to keep the momentum of that division moving forward.

-Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky is a feud to pay attention to. They showed some chemistry together and with both guys being up and coming talents and potential future main event talents for the company, seeing what they do here will give clues as to their true long-term potential.

-So, what would have happened had Chris Jericho not figured out that MJF had plotted to overthrow him? A gigantic super group of Inner Circle and the new MJF faction? That nuance and flaw in the angle didn’t catch my attention as everything played out, but it’s important to note given its blatant nature. That said, the angle itself worked well. Chris Jericho definitively turning babyface instead of passively turning changes the perception and makes him a character to root for. A faction for MJF is interesting and should keep the singles match with Jericho simmering for a major PPV later this year.

