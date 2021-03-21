Andrade released from WWE (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has had a change of heart in their dealings with Andrade.

After denying Andrade’s request to leave the company, WWE announced today after Fastlane that they have released him from his contract.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Andrade is a former NXT Champion and United States Champion in WWE.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, let the AEW speculation begin, right? As far Andrade’s WWE career goes? Oh, what could have been. Andrade paired with Zelina Vega was sizzling hot coming out of NXT and it felt as if the sky was the limit in terms of his main roster potential. Whether it was the lack of a promo or something else, Vince McMahon never got the act and now neither are with the company. This is an interesting move for Andrade and he’s young enough that the opportunities outside of WWE are endless.

