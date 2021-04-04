VIP AUDIO 4/3 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Orton predicting Cena would destroy Rock on the mic, Rock opens door to return to ring, Raw reviews from 10 & 15 years ago (163 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 & 15 years ago. Details follow:

•The Apr. 3, 2006 episode features Wade giving his segment-by-segment thoughts on the April 3 Raw the day after WrestleMania and whether it was newsmaking or wheel-spinning.

•The March 22, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the Raw rating on Monday, Shawn Michaels considered wrestling after WM26 last year, a Jeff Hardy update, a Madusa update, a Paul Orndorff health update, Jim Ross on his desired WM27 role, Roddy Piper suggests he be part of Rock-John Cena, and thoughts on the new WWNLive.

•The March 23, 2011 episode features an Ask the Editor: Who is Michaels likely deciding between for HOF induction, where do Road Dogg and Billy Gunn stand with McMahon, what about fewer World Title defenses, wrestler vacation.

•The March 24, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including The Rock opening the door even wider to a return to the ring while John Cena says he’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen. Also, dreadful PPV buyrate numbers in for early 2011, plus notes on ROH, WWE Films, birthdays, and more.

•The March 25, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Randy Orton says Cena will destroy Rock on the mic on Raw on Monday and wonders how time off will affect Hunter-Taker, Angle arrested, Impact ratings, American Idol and Hulk Hogan, and more.

•The March 26, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including details and analysis of pro wrestling falling on TMZ’s map twice with Kurt Angle incident and Michael Cole’s gay slur and subsequent not-really-an-apology apology, and more.

•The March 27, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Should Rock wrestle on Raw and pop a huge rating or just wrestle on PPV? Did Shawn Michaels miss the entire Attitude Era or did he help start it? What do Edge’s total number of title reigns really mean?

•The March 28, 2011 episode features analysis of WWE Raw, the final episode before WrestleMania 27, with a primary focus on and comparison between the two biggest segments – Hunter-Michaels-Taker and Rock-Cena-Miz – including what worked and what didn’t and what the jury is still out on. Plus thoughts on the rest of the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO