FREE PODCAST 4/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and The Glitterati discuss Allie Kat’s Hot Girl Sh*t, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Bloodsport, and grey sweatpants (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “She Got It Lit.” This week, Emily Fear, Harley R. Pageot, and JR Harris discuss Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh*t and Faye Jackson’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal. Plus, Fear and Val Quartz discuss Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, and Mayydayy shares their thoughts on the women’s matches at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO