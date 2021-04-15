FREE PODCAST 4/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Bucks explain choosing Omega, Tyson referees Jericho vs. Dax, Darby vs. Hardy, live callers, emails (154 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the Young Bucks explaining their decision to align with Kenny Omega and Don Callis, The Bucks vs. Pac & Rey Fenix, Darby defends the TNT Title against Matt Hardy, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet, the expectations for AEW’s increase in viewership without NXT as head-to-head competition, and much more with live callers and emails.

