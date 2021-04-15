VIP AUDIO 4/14 – WKH – NXT Ratings Report and AEW Dynamite Review: Bucks explain aligning with Omega, Jericho vs. Dax with Tyson as enforcer ref, Darby vs. Hardy, Christian-Team Taz, more (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides details on NXT’s first Tuesday rating and demo numbers with perspective on what it could indicate for future NXT plus AEW’s pending boost. Then Wade presents a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including The Young Bucks explain aligning with Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Chris Jericho vs. Dax with Mike Tyson as enforcer ref, Darby vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Title, Christian-Team Taz angle, and more.

