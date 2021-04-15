HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 4/14: The Young Bucks as heels impact stellar tag team match with Death Triangle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Young Bucks and Death Triangle had the type of tag match that reminds the viewers that tag team wrestling is important to AEW. Not only was this well worked from an in-ring perspective, but the psychology and character development for both teams was spot on too.

-Speaking of character development – nice to see you Young Bucks. The Bucks prominently displayed their new heel act on the show this week and they came across as bigger stars and more relevant because of it. Their tag match with Death Triangle was great in and of itself, but them being defined impacted the story of the match greatly in a positive direction.

-So, last week Adam Page gets talked about as a relevant number one contender for the AEW World Championship and this week he’s talking egg rolls with the Dark Order. Nah, nothing wrong with that … nothing at all …

-Mike Tyson was great. Just all around great. Not only did he look like he was having the time of his life out there, but he added some legitimacy and a little extra danger to all the Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle happenings. He also knocked Cash Wheeler into utter oblivion.

-Ok, Red Velvet and Jade Cargill still feel a little green, but they have chemistry together. Cargill is the focus, but both women have an “it” factor that will help make them stars.

-I can sympathize with wanting to hold off on Shida vs. Baker until Double Or Nothing. That’s a big match. If I’m Baker, I’m beefing up the heel elements of everything I do times ten. After the match with Thunder Rosa, she’s come across as likable, but the lane for continued success is as a villain of the women’s division. Her title match with Shida will work better if there is a clear definition of roles, too.

-I’m sorry, but Anthony Ogogo can’t be on Dynamite winning matches with a single punch. C’mon, folks. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley kicked out of pins after being fried by explosives. I get that the goal is to make the guy look like an unstoppable force, but this hurts that endeavor.

-Chris Jericho and Inner Circle as babyfaces continue to be a fun watch. If this pace keeps up for Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle at Blood and Guts on May 5, the feud will be at a fever pitch.

-Yes, I’m glad to see Kris Statlander back. Yes, the alien gimmick is still beyond obnoxious.

-This week was the best use of Christian yet. He came across as edgy opposite Taz and really zinged him with a couple one-liners on the microphone. Hobbs vs. Christian next week is intriguing.

-Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy delivered, but I question all the side brawling involved as the match was going on. Falls counted anywhere, I get that, but other angles like Archer and Sting took attention away from the championship match at hand. Not a big deal, but championship matches should stand on their own in terms of presentation.

-The biggest story of the show was it’s pace. It was noticeably different than last week. Angles breathed a little more and there was time on character development via vignettes and backstage promos. I guess that’s what happens when the Wednesday war ends and this strategy will pay dividends in the long run for AEW.

