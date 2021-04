SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover Clash of the Champions on NXT from April 24, 2013, featuring Wade Barrett vs. Bo Dallas for the IC title, Cesaro vs. Neville for the US title, times movie characters died shockingly early, and more.

