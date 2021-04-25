VIP AUDIO 4/24 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including more on Edge’s sudden retirement and speech on Raw, Jericho talks his future on Tonight Show, Heyman not out of touch, Bischoff, Christian, Raven, Hall, more (170 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The April 12, 2011 episode features more on the sudden retirement of Edge, reaction from a Torch reader who’s a chiropractor, and whether there should even be more ladder matches, plus thoughts on last night’s Raw including the lesson it should teach WWE about planning ahead and tonight’s Smackdown tapings, analysis of Raw and Tough Enough ratings, and more.

•The April 13, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with the following topics: More on the Undertaker-Triple H chairshots and clarification on criticism and exceptions including Raven’s comments about the Torch’s point of view… The Evolution of Pro Wrestling Media influence on the industry it covers… Could WWE drop “WrestleMania” as a name because it has “wrestling” in it… Weaved throughout is reaction to Eric Bischoff’s endorsement of gimmick-free one-on-one matches…

•The April 14, 2011 episode features the latest news and analysis of the headlines including Sting and Eric Bischoff speaking out against Jeff Hardy’s disappointment at the last PPV, Jim Ross writes about Edge’s retirement, Chris Jericho talks about his future on “The Tonight Show,” Mickie James shoulder update, an idea for who could face Miz for the WWE Title this summer to freshen up feuds, the future of Superstars in the U.S., and early results out of WWE’s Europe tour.

•The April 15, 2011 episode features analysis of last night’s TNA Impact featuring the final TNA Lockdown hype. What worked, what didn’t, and what was left out in the final PPV hype? What segment was unnecessary and what could have taken its place? What are they doing to turn people off and what motivates it? And more issues explained and dissected.

•The April 16, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with questions on whether Tony Schiavone could have played a Michael Cole type of heel role in WCW and comparing the situation to Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff going from announcer to heel character roles. Also, where does the video library ownership situation stand for Mid-South and WWE, plus why doesn’t Paul Heyman fit the category of the out-of-touch promoter who would just try to relive the past? Those subjects along with more sidebars than usual in this hotline.

•The April 17, 2011 episode features a look at Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a focus on Edge’s farewell speech, plus a walk through the rest of the show including dissension in The Corre, Christian’s big win, Booker T’s Cliche of the Night, and more.

•The April 18, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news and also a full review of Raw. The news items covered includes: Draft Announced, Scott Hall Update, Jericho Dancing, Smackdown Ratings. Raw analysis includes a breakdown of what worked and didn’t work about the Truth-Morrison segment, plus the theme of the show.

