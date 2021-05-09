More New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that seven more of their stars have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, the company noted that two stars tested positive. After further testing, the additional cases were found.

In a statement that can be read in full here, the company that noted that those who tested positive were experiencing mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. All are isolating from others and receiving any necessary treatment.

