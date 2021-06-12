New match added to ROH Best in the World

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon has been added to Ring of Honor’s Best in the World PPV event on July 11.

🚨BEST IN THE WORLD TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW TO ALL FANS🚨 🗓 7/11/2021

📍Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

➡️Baltimore, MD

🔔Bell Time 7 PM ET

🚪Doors 6 PM ET TICKETS: https://t.co/ww2G6oT3eI#ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/PyBycuXMT1 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 7, 2021

Best in the World will serve as the first ROH show to happen with fans since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Other matches on the show include:

Jay Lethal vs. Brody King

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young – Last Man Standing Match

ROH Best in the World will stream live on Fite TV and HonorClub.

