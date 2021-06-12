New match added to ROH Best in the World

News Ticker

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 12, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
EC3 vs. Flip Gordon has been added to Ring of Honor’s Best in the World PPV event on July 11.

Best in the World will serve as the first ROH show to happen with fans since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Other matches on the show include:

  • Jay Lethal vs. Brody King
  • Josh Woods vs. Silas Young – Last Man Standing Match

ROH Best in the World will stream live on Fite TV and HonorClub.

