FREE PODCAST 6/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Reigns-Rey, Reigns-Usos, Seth and Bayley, Otis’s beard, more with live callers & emails (143 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including follow-up and a major Hell in a Cell development with Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, more Reigns-Usos drama, “Ding Dong, Hello!” returns with Seth Rollins as Bayley’s guest, Chad Gable vs. Montez Ford, Otis debuts sans beard, another Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, and more.

