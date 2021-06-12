News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Rey challenges Reigns to HIAC match, Reigns mind games continue, Seth and Bayley cackle, Otis shows up sans beard, Liv vs. Carmella, more (24 min)

June 12, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including follow-up and a major Hell in a Cell development with Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, more Reigns-Usos drama, “Ding Dong, Hello!” returns with Seth Rollins as Bayley’s guest, Chad Gable vs. Montez Ford, Otis debuts sans beard, another Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021