NXT officials reportedly interested in bringing back Samoa Joe

An NXT and Samoa Joe reunion is potentially in the works.

Fightful Select is reporting that NXT wrestlers and staff members have heard that NXT officials are interested in bringing Joe back into the company. Joe was released from the WWE in April of this year. At the time, he served as a member of the Monday Night Raw commentary team.

Joe has a decorated history in NXT. He was the inaugural winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Finn Balor and was the first-ever two-time NXT Champion. Joe debuted on the main roster in 2017. Notable main roster feuds include programs with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles, and Brock Lesnar.

