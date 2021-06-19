FREE PODCAST 6/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Reigns vs. Rey in a Hell in a Cell, new match added to PPV, Azeez debuts, Corbin-Nakamura, live callers (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including reaction to the last-second move of the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio match to Smackdown and some speculation on the reason why, Commander Azeez’s in-ring debut, a brawl with Bayley and Bianca Belair, a debate about a beard-less Otis, a Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match added to Sunday’s PPV, and more with live callers throughout.

