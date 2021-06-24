THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 6/24: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Steve Maclin

This week the spotlight goes to Steve Maclin, who made his debut on last week’s episode of the show. It was a basic squash match but Maclin showed good intensity and I’m looking forward to seeing more of what he has to offer.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton

Alexander continues to be one of the highlights of Impact. This match went about 9:00 and Alexander got the clean pin over his larger opponent after a roaring elbow and piledriver. Fulton plays his role as the monster heel well and he keeps getting better.

Impact TV Results (6/17/21):

-TJP beat Black Taurus

-Josh Alexander beat Madman Fulton

-Steve Maclin beat Jason Page

-Tenille Dashwood beat Rachael Ellering

-Satoshi Kojima beat Rhino

At the end of the show, they ran an angle where Anthem sent Tommy Dreamer to the ring to fire Don Callis as EVP.

In the News:

-Fightful Select reported that Moose has signed a two-year deal that will keep him in Impact through the summer of 2023… AXS TV will bring back “Wrestle Week” for the week leading up to Slammiversary in July. Special programming that week includes:

-The Good Brothers will host a showing of the movie Pulp Fiction

-An “Impact Wrestling: This Is Slammiversary” special will air after the weekly edition of Impact TV

-AXS will air the Rebellion 2021 PPV, where Kenny Omega beat Rich Swann to win the Impact World Title

Merch Update:

The official Impact Wrestling website added new t-shirts for Steve Maclin and Slammiversary this week. The eBay page has new items up for auction including autographed turnbuckle pads from Rebellion 2020 & Bound for Glory 2020, a set of turnbuckles autographed by Kenny Omega, and sets of the sold-out 2021 Series 1 trading cards.

Coming Up:

This week’s matches on AXS TV include:

Satoshi Kojima & Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Doering & Deaner

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan

Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary

Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Petey Williams & Trey Miguel

CATCH-UP: Major Impact Wrestling star signs new contract with the company