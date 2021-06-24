VIP AUDIO 6/23 – East Coast Cast #557 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss three WWE shows in a row featuring Hell in a Cell gimmick, NXT news, Hell in a Cell PPV and fallout on Raw, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav have plenty of topics. Starting with three WWE shows in a row featuring a Hell in a Cell gimmick. How that actually turned out really well and not the overkill it should have been. Some NXT news and items, including the new Diamond Mine faction led by Roderick Strong. Thoughts on the Hell in a Cell PPV and the fallout on Monday Night Raw. Bayley gets to call back to last year’s Cell match to painful results. Travis is bitter about the NBA playoffs. Live calls, emails, and more.

