VIP AUDIO 6/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): The Great Velcro Debate that broke Todd, Hangman-Dark Order, Omega compared to Bret, Zack Sabre Jr.’s future, Vince McMahon future funeral attendees (57 min)

Is there an easy fix for WWE to recapture lost fans?

Is New Japan going to need to make a big move to spark interest and sell tickets later this year?

Why don’t wrestling companies do more live events in distinct settings such as AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens?

Does Hangman Page hanging out with Dark Order lower his cool factor?

Who on a list of dozens of key people in wrestling will or won’t likely attend Vince McMahon’s funeral if they outlive him and why?

Would WWE be better off skipping one PPV every quarter and offer a live TV special instead?

Wasn’t Alexa Bliss using possession to control Nia Jax?

Is Zack Sabre Jr. a future New Japan main event singles champion?

What do you think about WWE switching title belts to velkro?

How would you compare Kenny Omega’s and Bret Hart’s in-ring styles? Who do you personally prefer to see on a consistent basis from your main event acts?

Was Kenny Omega ever capable of carrying average, big guy workers to good matches the way Bret Hart did for Diesel?

What’s your take on Major League Baseball’s spin rate “sticky substance” crackdown?

Does AEW deserve more credit for experimental pairings such as Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling or Andrade and Vickie Guerrero?

