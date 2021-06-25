VIP AUDIO 6/24 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, UFC, John Arezzi book review (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:
- WWE Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Monday Night Raw including New Day becoming more annoying
- AEW Dynamite including MMA-style fight and Brock Anderson debut
- NXT on USA including Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kushida, Adam Cole role
- UFC Fight Night review
- Plus a review of John Arezzi’s book “Mat Memories” including his wild life in pro wrestling, country music, and the New York Mets
