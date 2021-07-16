VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH – The News: Big surge in Dynamite viewership and a demo win over Raw, why AEW is in a groove, NXT viewership up, 7-day totals, cable rankings for all major shows, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the big surge in AEW Dynamite viewership which included a key demo win over Raw, thoughts on why AEW is in a groove now that they weren’t just a few months ago, Tuesday’s NXT viewership data, new 7-day viewership totals for NXT and AEW, cable rankings for all major shows, and more.

