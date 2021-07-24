FREE PODCAST 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Sam McCoy and John Keating return to talk Concessionaires Must Die, Roman Reigns, Danielson and Punk in AEW, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch contributor Sam McCoy and actor/comedian John Keating are back to talk about their Concessionaires Must Die reunion show, some shootin’ by Sam on the writing process and telling stories that John wasn’t aware of, how Bryan Danielson/CM Punk could be fun in AEW and elsewhere, Corbin’s new gimmick and how it can offend fans, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO