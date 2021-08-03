News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/2 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Goldberg chomps gun in Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Lee pins Kross, Ripley bloodies Jax (23 min)

August 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Ill. including Goldberg chomps gun in Bobby Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Keith Lee pins Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley bloodies Nia Jax, and more.

