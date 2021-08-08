AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/4: Cody vs. Malakai, Jericho vs. Juventud, The Bunny vs. Leyla, Christian vs. The Blade, Moxley & Darby & Kingston vs. Garcia & Parker & Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera: Labour Chapter 3 – HIT

A clunky start to the match had both competitors looking far past their in-ring expiration dates. They worked out some of the miscommunication and ended with a fun match. Chris Jeircho hit a flying Judas Effect from the top rope for a memorable finish that fit the gimmick of him needing to come off the top. MJF announced Wardlow as the next labour in the series which had some fans disappointed that it was not another surprise from outside the company. MJF said he would be the guest referee while it was later announced that he would be the enforcer at ringside.

•Jon Moxley & Darby Allin & Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Garcia & Jeff Parker & Matt Lee – HIT

A fun match for all the wrestlers involved. I enjoy when promotions do super tag teams of all the stars just to crush lower name opponents in an entertaining spectacle. Danny Garcia showed off his athletic talent next to independent veterans Jeff Parker and Matt Lee. However, the focus was on the stars and they got over well with the crowd.

•Christian Cage vs. The Blade – HIT

As JR said, this was a good fundamental match. The Christian Cage special of him putting in a valiant effort getting beat down only to come back and win out of nowhere. It was alluded to here and later confirmed in the show that Christian Cage is now the new #1 contender for the AEW Championship. It’ll be a fine match, but isn’t going to excite fans as much as it does Tony Khan. They had teased a title match when Christian arrived then moved away from it as many felt Christian’s debut was overhyped. They didn’t announce him challenging for the title at the PPV, so it is possible that he could face Kenny Omega at a Dynamite or Rampage.

•Britt Baker Interview – HIT

Britt Baker continues to do her thing. She has a strong personality, but is gradually moving away from insulting Tony Schiavone and the fans. Red Velvet came out to challenge Baker for the title using her 7 match win streak as the justification. She said she was no longer an enhancement talent, so things will be different. I’m never a fan of the meta booking commentary, but this worked as a way to get Baker a quick title match before they hit her hometown in Pittsburgh.

•Hangman Page Interview – HIT

Earlier in the night, Hangman Page told the Dark Order that he needs to handle business by himself and confront The Elite alone. That set him up for a massive beatdown where Dark Order had to hold themselves back from getting involved. Hangman took the Magic Killer followed by multiple BTE Triggers. This takes Hangman out of the title picture for now, but keeps the focus on him to eventually get his revenge.

•Miro vs. Lee Johnson – HIT

I was not expecting Lee Johnson to get the ovation he did, but this match was booked perfectly with how the fans responded to him. Many would’ve thought he would be squashed, but instead he had a very good match with the confident Miro. Fans were into both guys creating a great atmosphere for the intense action. Miro won in the end to further establish his dominance over all his opponents.

•The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch – MISS

This was an okay match with some missed spots. The right wrestler won in Leyla Hirsch. She will go on to face Kamille for the NWA Women’s Championship. A nice surprise for fans who follow NWA to see Kamile in the building, but a confusing moment for those who don’t know her to see a very tall woman towering over Hirsch. The execution of this could have been thought through more.

•Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black – HIT

The crowd was electric for this match. Although Malakai Black has been framed as the heel in this match up, he got a much bigger babyface pop than Cody Rhodes. The fans have been clamoring to see Black’s vision for the character outside of WWE. Black destroyed Cody in about 5 minutes with a series of kicks and submissions. With still several minutes left in the show, Cody is helped to his feet by Tony Schiavone then cuts a promo to thank the fans before gesturing a retirement. Before he was able to do so, Black hit him across the back with a crutch to close out the show. Cody teasing a retirement is quite strange since I don’t believe anyone buys him ending his wrestling career on the brink of a possible boom. If you remove that logic, this worked to close out the show putting heat on Black and Cody redeeming himself as a babyface.

RELATED ARTICLE… AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/28: Ricky Starks hits his stride, a shifting course for Adam Page, more