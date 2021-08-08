FREE PODCAST 8/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (8-9-11) Keller & Powell analysis of this week’s Raw with Cena-Punk contract signing, WWE cutbacks, Gail Kim’s attempt to quit, Summerslam preview, more (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (8-9-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss last night’s Raw including a focus in particular on the John Cena-C.M. Punk-Triple H contract signing segment at the end, plus WWE’s cutbacks, Gail Kim’s failed attempt to quit, Summerslam’s mere four match line-up so far, TNA Hardcore Justice, and more including a VIP Aftershow.

