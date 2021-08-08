VIP AUDIO 8/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – Top Topics Roundtable (11-9-2003): Analyzing Cena’s babyface turn, Crash Holly’s death, Luger’s return, Austin book sales, Fairplay on Survivor, Hardy (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a VIP Post-PPV Roundtable from November 9, 2003. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to discuss the following topics: Early sign of John Cena’s big push, Crash Holly’s death, Lex Luger’s return to wrestling on TNA show, Matt Hardy’s jump from SD to Raw, evaluating Survivor Series hype, sales of Steve Austin’s autobiography compared to Rock and Hulk Hogan, Jonny Fairplay on Survivor and whether he could transition to pro wrestling a heel manager, and more.

