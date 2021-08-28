VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Top moments in AEW on list with Punk, why did WWE let Punk do Pipe Bomb promo, Gable Steveson’s choice, McMahon, Austin, WCW-AEW comparisons, Bray, more (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

-Can Vince McMahon be challenged for failing fiduciary duties with decisions he’s making lately?

-Is Christian Cage getting unfair treatment by some critics and fans as a main event World Title PPV challenger?

-Should WWE be criticized more for their predatory sponsors?

-Was WWE’s Attitude Era part of the culture that was documented in “Woodstock ’99” movie on HBO?

-What was the best approach AEW could have taken in hyping C.M. Punk?

-Is AEW adding too many WWE castoffs?

-Is Bray Wyatt a good choice to lead The Dark Order?

-How does C.M. Punk rank in terms of promo ability?

-Is Adam Cole a lock to join AEW? How about All Out?

-Will A.J. Lee join Punk in AEW?

-Why was Punk allowed to do the Pipe Bomb promo?

-How responsible is Punk for Reigns being booed all those years consider how widely listened to Punk’s interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast was?

-What will be Bryan Danielson’s ring entrance theme?

-What announce team would be ideal for AEW Rampage?

-What are the top AEW moments so far that belong on the list with C.M. Punk’s return?

-What can be expected when attending the NWA PPV this weekend at The Chase in St. Louis?

-Is Gable Steveson a better fit for AEW or WWE?

-What are the top moments in pro wrestling that rank up there with Punk’s return on Rampage?

-How similar is WCW’s decline to WWE”s decline today, and how similar is AEW’s rise to WCW’s rise in 1996/1997?

-How can Rampage tapings after Dynamite be kept fresh?

-Was what Booker T was trying to say about C.M. Punk more understandable when seen through the lens of a wrestler?

-Who could rival Punk in terms of an AEW acquisition? Steve Austin?