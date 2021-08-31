VIP AUDIO 8/30 – WKPWP Raw Post-Show (AD-FREE): Keller & Machado: On-site correspondents, Priest pins McIntyre, Jax pins Charlotte, reshuffling of line-up, live callers (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Podast host Javier Machado to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails and two on-site correspondents from Oklahoma City, Okla. The on-site correspondents detail what happened off-air and crowd reactions. Topics with callers and emails include Damian Priest pinning Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax pinning Charlotte, reshuffled line-up including no Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus match as advertised, Doudrop vs. Eva Marie, and more.

