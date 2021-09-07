AEW Dynamite viewership for last week puts in perspective Punk’s influence so far, what demographic is and isn’t increasing during his appearances

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Sept. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 1.047 million viewers, down from 1.172 million for the episode the prior week featuring the first Dynamite appearance of C.M. Punk. This week’s viewership was below the six week average for Dynamite before Punk’s debut and encompassing the stretch when they’ve been back on the road in front of full arenas with fans. So Punk, without being able to fully gauge if viewership would be significantly lower without him, hasn’t been enough of a draw to bring Dynamite viewership above the prior six week average. The two weeks before he debuted, though, Dynamite averaged 977,000 viewers, so last week’s number was above that, and he might be the reason for that level. Either way, he hasn’t made a big difference as of yet. If you didn’t know Punk signed but you looked at the ratings metrics, you’d think something happened on Aug. 25, but otherwise it’s just been normal.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.37, down from the prior week’s 0.48 for Punk’s first Dynamite appearance, and in line with the 0.35 the prior two weeks, but again below the 0.41 average of the prior six weeks.

In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.56 rating, down from 0.76, but above the 0.50 and 0.51 rating of the prior two weeks. In the 18-34 male demo, it was flat at 0.30, the same as the week Punk appeared and in line with the prior six week average of 0.29. This is more evidence of Punk being most popular among 35-49 year old males, but not being a draw among younger males or the overall audience. That is a prime PPV market for AEW so Punk’s presence might be most likely to show up in PPV buyrate numbers.

