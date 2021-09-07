Released NXT stars set for match at ROH Death Before Dishonor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT stars, Jake Atlas and Taylor Rust, will wrestle each other one on one at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV event on Sunday September 12. ROH announced the match Tuesday afternoon.

In NXT, Atlas wrestled in the cruiserweight division, including the 2020 Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Rust was a member of Diamond Mine with Roderick Strong. In 2019, Atlas wrestled a match in ROH against Bateman. Rust was a participant in the ROH Pure Championship tournament last year.

Other matches on Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor show include a four-way elimination match for the ROH World Championship with Bandido defending against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita, the women’s world title tournament finals, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship.

