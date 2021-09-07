News Ticker

Ruby Soho’s Dynamite debut match set for Wednesday

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 7, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
After making her surprise debut at All Out on Sunday as the joker entry in women’s Casino Battle Royal, Ruby Soho will wrestle on Dynamite for the first time against Jamie Hayter.

Soho is a former WWE star and was released from the company in June. She won the Casino Battle Royal and earned a Women’s World Championship match against Britt Baker.

