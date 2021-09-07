Ruby Soho’s Dynamite debut match set for Wednesday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After making her surprise debut at All Out on Sunday as the joker entry in women’s Casino Battle Royal, Ruby Soho will wrestle on Dynamite for the first time against Jamie Hayter.

#RubySoho debuted at All Out & won the #CasinoBattleRoyale to earn a shot at #AEW Women’s World Champion @RealBrittBaker. In preparation @realrubysoho signed an open contract to make her #AEWDynamite debut LIVE Tomorrow, & that contract has been signed by Britt’s muscle @JmeHytr! pic.twitter.com/a51nMJdOtY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

Soho is a former WWE star and was released from the company in June. She won the Casino Battle Royal and earned a Women’s World Championship match against Britt Baker.

