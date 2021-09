SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the decision to put Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega on Dynamite next week. The conversation shifts when they take emails, specifically on why Vince McMahon was so willing to let Adam Cole walk.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO