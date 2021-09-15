Major main event announced for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson will be the main event next week for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Omega’s AEW World Championship will not be on the line.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Danielson and Omega confronted each other face to face in the ring. Danielson goaded Omega and told him to give the fans the match they want to see. Danielson said he’d turn his attention to the world championship soon, but that this match between them was just about who was the best. Against the wishes of Don Callis, Omega accepted the match.

Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out. This will be his first match since joining the company. Omega has been AEW World Champion since December of 2020.

