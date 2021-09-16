THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/16: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Victory Road

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Eddie Edwards

Eddie faced off against Moose in last week’s TV main event. A mainstay of Impact, Eddie consistently has good matches, but he has been the biggest beneficiary of live crowds returning to Impact TV tapings. The fans are really into his matches, including singing along to his entrance theme, which has seemed to elevate his star power. It’s been a highlight of the recent Impact shows.

Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Bey and Finlay had a rematch from their contest a couple of weeks ago and this didn’t disappoint. The excellent match lasted about nine minutes, taken down just a notch because of the distraction finish. Finlay won the match with a roll up after Bey was distracted by Juice Robinson. After the match, Hikuleo made a surprise appearance and took out Finjuice.

Impact TV Results (9/9/21):

Rosemary beat Tasha Steelz

Karl Anderson beat Rich Swann

David Finlay beat Chris Bey

Steve Maclin beat Petey Williams

Moose beat Eddie Edwards

In the News:

Impact announced the return of the Knockouts Knockdown special. The show will be taped this weekend and shown on Impact Plus next month. In addition to the Knockouts on the current roster, Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, and Renee Michelle will also appear. Veda Scott will be the play-by-play announcer, Mickie James will be the color commentator, and Melissa Santos will be the ring announcer. The show will also feature a Monster’s Ball match, dedicated to Daffney, who participated in the first Knockouts Monster’s Ball in 2009.

Coming Up:

Matches for this week’s TV show include:

Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W. Morrissey

Trey Miguel vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

TJP vs. Petey Williams

Violent By Design vs. Decay

Matches for Victory Road on Saturday:

Impact World Title Match: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin

X Division Title Match: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: Rosemary & Havok vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Moose & W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan

Finjuice vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey

