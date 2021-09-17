SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of their AEW Women’s World Championship match next week on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will go face to face on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Tonight on #AEWRampage @realrubysoho has her first official appointment with me… and unfortunately for her I’ll have a mic instead of a drill. 🎤 D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/G603zOQoh6 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 17, 2021

Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to win the title at Double or Nothing in May. Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at All Out earlier this month and earned her shot at Baker’s championship by winning the women’s Casino Battle Royal.

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will also feature a hype segment for Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega, Lucha Brothers vs. Butcher & The Blade, The Bunny vs. Anna Jay, and Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite viewership down from last week, but still among best ever, beats Raw again in key demos