Major six-man tag team match announced for Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced a major six-man tag team match for Monday’s episode of Raw. On the show, The New Day will face The Bloodline in tag team action.

This week on Smackdown, Big E as the new WWE Champion confronted Roman Reigns and the Usos in the ring to start the show. Big E then teamed with Finn Balor and defeated the Usos in a tag team match.

Big E won the WWE Championship by beating Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Finn Balor is slated to wrestle Roman Reigns as The Demon for the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules will stream live on Peacock on Sunday September 26. Other matches on that show include Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship, and more.

