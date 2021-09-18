FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: James McNicholas of The Athletic returns to talk new book “The Champ and the Chump,” Arsenal transfers, AEW/WWE “wrestling transfer deadline day,” more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, James McNicholas of The Athletic and Arsecast Extra returns to talk about his new book “The Champ and the Chump,” which looks at the history of his grandfather in the world of boxing juxtaposed with James’s less hard times-fueled lifestyle, AEW and WWE’s work signings and departures, hope for Arsenal’s season post the Interlull, and more.



