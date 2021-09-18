VIP AUDIO 9/18 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The go-home promo – The artistry of Britt Baker and Ruby Soho’s face-to-face promo on AEW Rampage (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Britt Baker and Ruby Soho face-to-face promo from AEW Rampage. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the promo frame by frame with discussion on the contrasting characters of both women, how Britt Baker set an effective hook for their feud and match, Ruby Soho’s shock lines and what they did for the tone of her character, drilling down to a mission statement for Ruby, Baker as a champion, Soho delivering in a big spot when she needed to, and much more. Enjoy!

