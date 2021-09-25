VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #674 (October 13, 2001): Hall & Nash negotiating return to WWF for a WCW relaunch, Torch Talk with Terry Taylor about the stressful final year of WCW, Ron Killings gone from WWF, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #674 cover-dated October 13, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on Scott Hall and Kevin Nash negotiating a return to the WWF to potentially make a WCW relaunch possible… Part seven of a “Torch Talk” with Terry Taylor includes his observations on the final stressful year of WCW… End Notes by Wade Keller features first-hand thoughts on attending a WWE house show… ETC. Newswire details the death of Chris Adams… WWF Newswire details the departure of Ron “K-Kwik” Killings from the company and more… Plus reports on Raw, Smackdown, WWF house shows, Ask the Torch, Letters to the Torch, and more…



