SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Dani Sage joins Tyler Sage this week to give her perspective as a casual viewer of AEW Wrestling. They talk CM Punk, multiple tag matches, the AEW Women’s Division, and the Lights Out match.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO