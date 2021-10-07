News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk Jonathan Gresham joining World Title rankings, Josh Woods joining the Foundation, the Briscoes vs. Zayne and Rust and Vlnce Unltd vs. Four Mystery Opponents, more (84 min.)

October 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new Dailycast show “Honor Speak,” Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including Jonathan Gresham entering the World Title chance and recruiting Josh Woods to join the Foundation, a review of this week’s television show (The Briscoes vs. Taylor Rust and Alex Zayne and Vlnce Unltd vs. Four Unknown Opponents), a discussion of ROH Week by Week and Women’s Wednesday, and a review of Jonathan Gresham vs. Minoru Suzuki from GCW. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss their favorite matches in ROH involving Hispanic wrestlers in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

