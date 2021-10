SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they evaluate the WWE Draft results and presentation, review Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Rampage, and Dynamite, then analyze the latest New Japan G1 matches and end with some UFC analysis.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO