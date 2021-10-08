FREE PODCAST 10/7 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (10-4-2011) WWE Hell in a Cell fallout, the big walk out angle with Triple H, is Roode a good pick to lead TNA, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-4-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They present analysis of WWE Hell in a Cell fallout on Raw, the big Walk Out angle with Triple H, and much more including live calls and interactive emails. Also in the VIP Aftershow they debate whether Bobby Roode is a good top star for TNA going forward, is Hurricane Helms’s charity event in bad taste, and more from Raw.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO