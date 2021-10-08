VIP AUDIO 10/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): When will Brandi’s TBS Title reign end, ranking worst crowd chants, MJF-Darby, Jesse Ventura’s career, Cody’s vow, Impact over NXT, MLW, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Does AEW have to invest in their marketing budget to reach new fans, not the echo chamber that is pro wrestling social media?

Do Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone from MLW have a chance to big stars in a bigger promotion, and why are they still in MLW?

Is it more or less important now for Cody to keep his stipulation of no AEW Title shots?

Would it greatly damage AEW’s goodwill with fans to have Brandi Rhodes win the Women’s Title? And can Todd create a credible scenario for Brandi to win the title?

Are there some fans waiting to commit to AEW to be sure they’re going to be around long-term, and how much do big name signings actually help them?

What would Jesse Ventura’s career have been like if he wasn’t forced to retire when he did?

Is Vince McMahon more of a mastermind than he gets credit for considering he didn’t rush into a bidding war for Bryan Danielson and C.M. Punk considering AEW’s mere modest ratings growth since then?

How will WWE line up the women’s titles on both brands post-draft?

Did Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III really deserve negative four-stars?

Shouldn’t babyfaces have morals and abide by them, and is Sting violating that?

Does Hangman Page need to stop hemming and hawing and just cut the promo of his life about going after Kenny Omega for the AEW Title?

Rank the most annoying crowd chants.

Is there a historical precedent for a wrestling promoter being as cool with Hangman Page’s paternity leave as Tony Khan was.

What’s wrong with MJF going to the dark places he went in hyping his feud with Darby Allin?

After winning the TBS Title, how long will Brandi Rhodes’s reign last?

Shouldn’t AEW make some profit before signing a wrestler like Bobby Fish?

Will St. Louis get Full Gear or another big event as a make-good?

A listener who details transitioning from being a WWE loyalist to NXT to AEW.

Shouldn’t U.S. fans stop whining about the timeslot for Crown Jewel?

How much do you think an understanding of cults and religious fanaticism help illuminate hardcore wrestling fans relationship to the product?

Will Todd change his mind about the quality of AEW’s entrance themes?

Does Impact deserve to move ahead of NXT on wrestling fans’ priority list?

Is it really possible the median age of NXT viewers is 62, as reported?

