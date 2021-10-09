VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #676 (October 27, 2001): Jericho wins WCW Title, Keller lists five ways to spark industry, locker room upset with RVD’s reckless style, Terry Taylor Torch Talk insight into WCW demise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #676 cover-dated October 27, 2001: This issue opens with a cover story on WWF’s struggling business and the move to crown Chris Jericho the WCW Champion to shake things up… WWF Newswire details locker room rejections of RVD’s reckless style and Hulk Hogan rumors… ETC. Newswire details the final move that put a period on the end of WCW as an independent company… Part eight of the Torch Talk with Terry Taylor featuring more first-person insight into the demise of WCW… In-depth coverage of the WWF No Mercy PPV including Steve Austin vs. RVD… End Notes features Wade Keller clairvoyant list of the five ways to spark the wrestling industry… Plus two 1991 Backtracks, WWA Live Event report with Jarrett vs. Bagwell, reports on Raw and Smackdown, indy news, and more…



