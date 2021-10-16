FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller interviews ex-WCW announcer Scott Hudson with fascinating insights from Monday Night War, fall of WCW, Goldberg’s rise and return (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (10-13-2016) with Scott Hudson, former WCW announcer with stints with WWE and TNA also. He reminisces about the Monday Night War era, calling Nitros, the backstage atmosphere as the WCW era came to a close, his thoughts on the rise of Goldberg and predictions on the difference he’ll make in his return, the final Nitro, Mauro Ranallo’s announcing and the art of wrestling announcing changing over the decades, and more, including live caller questions.

